How to Watch UNLV vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 9
Published 7:23 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
The UNLV Rebels (1-0) face the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNLV vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- UNLV had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 94th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 223rd.
- Last year, the 73.6 points per game the Rebels put up were only 2.2 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (75.8).
- When UNLV put up more than 75.8 points last season, it went 8-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers’ 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Last season, Memphis had a 19-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 94th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rebels finished 150th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 80.5 points per game last year, 11.6 more points than the 68.9 the Rebels gave up to opponents.
- Memphis went 8-0 last season when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- UNLV posted 74.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.8).
- In 2023-24, the Rebels gave up 65.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 70.3.
- UNLV sunk 8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Memphis averaged 81.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.8.
- Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more 3-pointers on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.2%) than at home (32.3%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Alabama State
|W 93-79
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/9/2024
|Memphis
|–
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/14/2024
|Omaha
|–
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/20/2024
|Pepperdine
|–
|Thomas & Mack Center
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Missouri
|W 83-75
|FedExForum
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|–
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|–
|FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|–
|Chase Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.