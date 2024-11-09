How to Watch UNLV vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 9 Published 7:23 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The UNLV Rebels (1-0) face the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNLV vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

UNLV had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 94th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 223rd.

Last year, the 73.6 points per game the Rebels put up were only 2.2 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (75.8).

When UNLV put up more than 75.8 points last season, it went 8-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers’ 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Last season, Memphis had a 19-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Tigers were the 94th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rebels finished 150th.

The Tigers put up an average of 80.5 points per game last year, 11.6 more points than the 68.9 the Rebels gave up to opponents.

Memphis went 8-0 last season when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

UNLV posted 74.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.8).

In 2023-24, the Rebels gave up 65.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 70.3.

UNLV sunk 8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Memphis averaged 81.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.

At home, the Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.8.

Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more 3-pointers on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.2%) than at home (32.3%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Alabama State W 93-79 Thomas & Mack Center 11/9/2024 Memphis – Thomas & Mack Center 11/14/2024 Omaha – Thomas & Mack Center 11/20/2024 Pepperdine – Thomas & Mack Center

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Missouri W 83-75 FedExForum 11/9/2024 @ UNLV – Thomas & Mack Center 11/15/2024 Ohio – FedExForum 11/21/2024 San Francisco – Chase Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.