How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Published 4:48 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

The NC State Wolfpack versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of 10 games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that has a ranked team in action.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern Jaguars at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Florida Bulls at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Colgate Raiders at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: BTN/B1G+

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Baylor Bears at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 10 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 10 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow