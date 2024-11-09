How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that includes a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 15 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

