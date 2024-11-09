How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10
Published 7:44 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that includes a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 15 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
