How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10 Published 7:44 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that includes a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 15 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

