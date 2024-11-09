How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published 11:54 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) on November 10, 2024. The matchup airs on KATU and FDSSE.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Portland shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 13th.
- The 107.2 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (113.8).
- Portland has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 113.8 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies’ 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Memphis has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at fifth.
- The Grizzlies average only 4.7 more points per game (119.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.9).
- Memphis has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers put up 111.5 points per game at home, compared to 104.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Portland has been worse at home this season, surrendering 121.3 points per game, compared to 110.7 away from home.
- The Trail Blazers are making 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is three more threes and 4.5% points better than they’re averaging in road games (9.5 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Grizzlies are putting up more points at home (122.3 per game) than on the road (115.5). And they are conceding less at home (112.2) than on the road (116.3).
- Memphis gives up 112.2 points per game at home, and 116.3 away.
- The Grizzlies collect two more assists per game at home (31) than on the road (29).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matisse Thybulle
|Out
|Knee
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Hip
|Colin Castleton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Desmond Bane
|Out
|Oblique
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot