How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10 Published 11:54 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) on November 10, 2024. The matchup airs on KATU and FDSSE.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

KATU, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Portland shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 13th.

The 107.2 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (113.8).

Portland has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 113.8 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Memphis has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at fifth.

The Grizzlies average only 4.7 more points per game (119.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.9).

Memphis has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers put up 111.5 points per game at home, compared to 104.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Defensively Portland has been worse at home this season, surrendering 121.3 points per game, compared to 110.7 away from home.

The Trail Blazers are making 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is three more threes and 4.5% points better than they’re averaging in road games (9.5 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Grizzlies are putting up more points at home (122.3 per game) than on the road (115.5). And they are conceding less at home (112.2) than on the road (116.3).

Memphis gives up 112.2 points per game at home, and 116.3 away.

The Grizzlies collect two more assists per game at home (31) than on the road (29).

Trail Blazers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Matisse Thybulle Out Knee

Grizzlies Injuries