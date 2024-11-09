How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

SEC teams will be in action in eight games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the NC State Wolfpack squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Spectrum Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Furman Paladins at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Western Michigan Broncos at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Norfolk State Spartans at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

