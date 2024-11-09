How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10
Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
The South Florida Bulls versus the UConn Huskies is one of four games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that features an AAC team in action.
Today’s AAC Games
East Carolina Pirates at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
Samford Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
South Florida Bulls at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
