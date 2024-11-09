How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9

Published 5:33 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 9

The Memphis Tigers versus the UNLV Rebels is one of seven games on Saturday’s college basketball slate that includes an AAC team in play.

Today’s AAC Games

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Charlotte 49ers at Utah State Aggies

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at East Carolina Pirates

Memphis Tigers at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at Rice Owls

Montana State Bobcats at Wichita State Shockers

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners

