How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9 Published 5:33 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Memphis Tigers versus the UNLV Rebels is one of seven games on Saturday’s college basketball slate that includes an AAC team in play.

Today’s AAC Games

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at Utah State Aggies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis Tigers at UNLV Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at Rice Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State Bobcats at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

