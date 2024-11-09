College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 10

Published 8:48 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

The SEC college basketball lineup on Sunday, which includes the Texas Southern Tigers squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs, is sure to please — continue reading for predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Southeast Missouri State +26.5 vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 22.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Vanderbilt -26.5
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 10
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Texas Southern +16 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Texas Southern Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Georgia -16
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 10
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: LSU -20.5 vs. Alabama State

  • Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 21 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: LSU -20.5
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 10
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

