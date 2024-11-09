Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club on November 9
Published 5:42 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Utah Hockey Club at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Clayton Keller will be among the best players to watch.
Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!
Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Saturday, November 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-158)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|14
|6
|5
|11
|Ryan O’Reilly
|14
|3
|7
|10
|Roman Josi
|14
|1
|7
|8
|Luke Evangelista
|14
|1
|6
|7
|Steven Stamkos
|14
|4
|3
|7
|Utah Hockey Club Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Clayton Keller
|14
|6
|7
|13
|Nick Schmaltz
|14
|0
|12
|12
|Dylan Guenther
|14
|7
|5
|12
|Logan Cooley
|14
|2
|9
|11
|Mikhail Sergachev
|14
|2
|8
|10
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- On defense, Nashville has given up 50 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league action.
- The Predators are ranked 12th in the league with a 20.83% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Utah Hockey Club’s 41 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- Utah’s 47 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- The Utah Hockey Club have the NHL’s 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.22%.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.