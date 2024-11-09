Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club on November 9 Published 5:42 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Utah Hockey Club at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Clayton Keller will be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 14 6 5 11 Ryan O’Reilly 14 3 7 10 Roman Josi 14 1 7 8 Luke Evangelista 14 1 6 7 Steven Stamkos 14 4 3 7 Utah Hockey Club Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Clayton Keller 14 6 7 13 Nick Schmaltz 14 0 12 12 Dylan Guenther 14 7 5 12 Logan Cooley 14 2 9 11 Mikhail Sergachev 14 2 8 10

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

On defense, Nashville has given up 50 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league action.

The Predators are ranked 12th in the league with a 20.83% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Utah Hockey Club’s 41 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 17th in the league.

Utah’s 47 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

The Utah Hockey Club have the NHL’s 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.22%.

