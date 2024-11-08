Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9? Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Hockey Club?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Stamkos has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hockey Club.

Stamkos has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Hockey Club defensive stats

The Hockey Club have given up 47 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hockey Club have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 5-2

Predators vs. Hockey Club game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

