Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9? Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Utah Hockey Club is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Hockey Club?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hockey Club.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated two goals and one assist.

O’Reilly averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Hockey Club defensive stats

On defense, the Hockey Club are conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Hockey Club have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 2 1 1 16:47 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 5-2

Predators vs. Hockey Club game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

