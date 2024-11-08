Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9?

Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Hockey Club?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Hockey Club yet this season.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 26.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Hockey Club defensive stats

  • The Hockey Club are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hockey Club have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2
11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2
11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0
11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2
10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1
10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT
10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 4-3 OT
10/25/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:55 Away W 3-2
10/22/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-0
10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 5-2

Predators vs. Hockey Club game info

