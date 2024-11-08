Where to Watch Titans vs. Chargers on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 10
Published 3:37 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (2-6) next have a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
You’ll want to head to TV for the upcoming game featuring the Chargers and Titans.
Nov 10, 2024: Titans vs. Chargers Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024
- Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|622 YDS / 3 TD / 77.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC
24 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.9 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|27 REC / 399 YDS / 1 TD / 49.9 YPG
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|806 YDS (59.4%) / 4 TD / 4 INT
61 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 15.3 RUSH YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|35 TKL / 8 TFL / 5 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|39 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|53 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|Arden Key
|OLB
|19 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Chargers Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|1,725 YDS (65%) / 10 TD / 1 INT
85 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 10.6 RUSH YPG
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|620 YDS / 6 TD / 77.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC
21 REC / 107 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|35 REC / 440 YDS / 4 TD / 55 YPG
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|18 REC / 282 YDS / 4 TD / 47 YPG
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|64 TKL / 3 TFL
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|26 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|47 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Derwin James
|SAF
|45 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
Chargers Injuries
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 16 Tackles | 1 INT | 3 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 4.5 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 26 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 38 ATT | 113 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Hip
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Fibula
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 8 GP
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 126 ATT | 620 YDS | 6 TDs
Kristian Fulton | CB (Doubtful)
Stone Smartt | TE (Questionable)
Trey Pipkins | OT (Questionable)
Denzel Perryman | LB (Questionable)
Khalil Mack | OLB (Questionable)
Gus Edwards | RB (Questionable)
Joey Bosa | OLB (Questionable)
Ja’Sir Taylor | DB (Unspecified)
J.K. Scott | P (Unspecified)
J.K. Dobbins | RB (Unspecified)
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Raiders
|W 22-10
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|at Panthers
|W 26-3
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|at Steelers
|L 20-10
|CBS
|9/29/2024
|Chiefs
|L 17-10
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|at Broncos
|W 23-16
|CBS
|10/21/2024
|at Cardinals
|L 17-15
|ESPN+
|10/27/2024
|Saints
|W 26-8
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|at Browns
|W 27-10
|CBS
|11/10/2024
|Titans
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Bengals
|–
|NBC
|11/25/2024
|Ravens
|–
|ESPN
|12/1/2024
|at Falcons
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|at Chiefs
|–
|NBC
|12/15/2024
|Buccaneers
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|Broncos
|–
|FOX
|TBD
|at Patriots
|–
|–
|TBD
|at Raiders
|–
|–