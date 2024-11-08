Where to Watch Titans vs. Chargers on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 10

Published 3:37 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (2-6) next have a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

You’ll want to head to TV for the upcoming game featuring the Chargers and Titans.

Nov 10, 2024: Titans vs. Chargers Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024
  • Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 622 YDS / 3 TD / 77.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC
24 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.9 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 27 REC / 399 YDS / 1 TD / 49.9 YPG
Mason Rudolph QB 806 YDS (59.4%) / 4 TD / 4 INT
61 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 15.3 RUSH YPG
Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
Harold Landry OLB 35 TKL / 8 TFL / 5 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 39 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
Kenneth Murray LB 53 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
Arden Key OLB 19 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Chargers Key Players

Name Position Stats
Justin Herbert QB 1,725 YDS (65%) / 10 TD / 1 INT
85 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 10.6 RUSH YPG
J.K. Dobbins RB 620 YDS / 6 TD / 77.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC
21 REC / 107 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
Ladd McConkey WR 35 REC / 440 YDS / 4 TD / 55 YPG
Quentin Johnston WR 18 REC / 282 YDS / 4 TD / 47 YPG
Daiyan Henley LB 64 TKL / 3 TFL
Khalil Mack OLB 26 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Denzel Perryman LB 47 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Derwin James SAF 45 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK

Chargers Injuries

    Kristian Fulton | CB (Doubtful)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 16 Tackles | 1 INT | 3 PDs

    Stone Smartt | TE (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Trey Pipkins | OT (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 1 GP

    Denzel Perryman | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Toe
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Khalil Mack | OLB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 4.5 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 26 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

    Gus Edwards | RB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 38 ATT | 113 YDS | 0 TDs

    Joey Bosa | OLB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Ja’Sir Taylor | DB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Fibula
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

    J.K. Scott | P (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 8 GP

    J.K. Dobbins | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 126 ATT | 620 YDS | 6 TDs

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 Raiders W 22-10 CBS
9/15/2024 at Panthers W 26-3 CBS
9/22/2024 at Steelers L 20-10 CBS
9/29/2024 Chiefs L 17-10 CBS
10/13/2024 at Broncos W 23-16 CBS
10/21/2024 at Cardinals L 17-15 ESPN+
10/27/2024 Saints W 26-8 FOX
11/3/2024 at Browns W 27-10 CBS
11/10/2024 Titans FOX
11/17/2024 Bengals NBC
11/25/2024 Ravens ESPN
12/1/2024 at Falcons CBS
12/8/2024 at Chiefs NBC
12/15/2024 Buccaneers FOX
12/22/2024 Broncos FOX
TBD at Patriots
TBD at Raiders

