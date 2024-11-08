Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 9 Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Star quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) meet the Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 3,210 YDS (71.7%) / 21 TD / 3 INT

255 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 28.3 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77 YPG / 5.3 YPC Jordan Watkins WR 25 REC / 549 YDS / 7 TD / 61 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 44 TKL / 12 TFL / 8 SACK / 1 INT Chris Paul Jr. LB 63 TKL / 9 TFL / 2.5 SACK T.J. Dudley LB 55 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Princely Umanmielen DL 18 TKL / 9 TFL / 7.5 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3 10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14 11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Georgia Key Players

Name Position Stats Carson Beck QB 2,302 YDS (65.5%) / 17 TD / 11 INT Trevor Etienne RB 453 YDS / 7 TD / 56.6 YPG / 5.1 YPC

20 REC / 130 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.6 REC YPG Dillon Bell WR 30 REC / 360 YDS / 4 TD / 45 YPG Arian Smith WR 31 REC / 503 YDS / 3 TD / 62.9 YPG Jalon Walker LB 31 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK Daylen Everette DB 33 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Dan Jackson DB 39 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD Malaki Starks DB 41 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Georgia Schedule