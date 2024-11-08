Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 9
Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
Star quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) meet the Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3,210 YDS (71.7%) / 21 TD / 3 INT
255 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 28.3 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|693 YDS / 10 TD / 77 YPG / 5.3 YPC
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|25 REC / 549 YDS / 7 TD / 61 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|44 TKL / 12 TFL / 8 SACK / 1 INT
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|63 TKL / 9 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|55 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Princely Umanmielen
|DL
|18 TKL / 9 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 27-3
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|L 29-26
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|W 26-14
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|W 63-31
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Georgia Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Carson Beck
|QB
|2,302 YDS (65.5%) / 17 TD / 11 INT
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|453 YDS / 7 TD / 56.6 YPG / 5.1 YPC
20 REC / 130 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.6 REC YPG
|Dillon Bell
|WR
|30 REC / 360 YDS / 4 TD / 45 YPG
|Arian Smith
|WR
|31 REC / 503 YDS / 3 TD / 62.9 YPG
|Jalon Walker
|LB
|31 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Daylen Everette
|DB
|33 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Dan Jackson
|DB
|39 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
|Malaki Starks
|DB
|41 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Clemson
|W 34-3
|9/7/2024
|vs. Tennessee Tech
|W 48-3
|9/14/2024
|at Kentucky
|W 13-12
|9/28/2024
|at Alabama
|L 41-34
|10/5/2024
|vs. Auburn
|W 31-13
|10/12/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|W 41-31
|10/19/2024
|at Texas
|W 30-15
|11/2/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 34-20
|11/9/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UMass
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Georgia Tech
|–