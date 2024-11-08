Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 9

Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 9

Star quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) meet the Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 3,210 YDS (71.7%) / 21 TD / 3 INT
255 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 28.3 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77 YPG / 5.3 YPC
Jordan Watkins WR 25 REC / 549 YDS / 7 TD / 61 YPG
Suntarine Perkins LB 44 TKL / 12 TFL / 8 SACK / 1 INT
Chris Paul Jr. LB 63 TKL / 9 TFL / 2.5 SACK
T.J. Dudley LB 55 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Princely Umanmielen DL 18 TKL / 9 TFL / 7.5 SACK

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3
10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14
11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Georgia Key Players

Name Position Stats
Carson Beck QB 2,302 YDS (65.5%) / 17 TD / 11 INT
Trevor Etienne RB 453 YDS / 7 TD / 56.6 YPG / 5.1 YPC
20 REC / 130 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.6 REC YPG
Dillon Bell WR 30 REC / 360 YDS / 4 TD / 45 YPG
Arian Smith WR 31 REC / 503 YDS / 3 TD / 62.9 YPG
Jalon Walker LB 31 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Daylen Everette DB 33 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Dan Jackson DB 39 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
Malaki Starks DB 41 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Clemson W 34-3
9/7/2024 vs. Tennessee Tech W 48-3
9/14/2024 at Kentucky W 13-12
9/28/2024 at Alabama L 41-34
10/5/2024 vs. Auburn W 31-13
10/12/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 41-31
10/19/2024 at Texas W 30-15
11/2/2024 vs. Florida W 34-20
11/9/2024 at Ole Miss
11/16/2024 vs. Tennessee
11/23/2024 vs. UMass
11/29/2024 vs. Georgia Tech

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow