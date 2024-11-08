South Panola plays hard, comes up short against Grenada Published 7:01 am Friday, November 8, 2024

In a rematch of last year’s North 6A State championship game, Grenada jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter then hung on to defeat South Panola 21-13 to win the Region 1 championship Thursday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

The loss halted the No.3 ranked Tigers’ (8-2) eight-game winning streak, who will host either Ridgeland or Callaway next Friday in the opening round playoff game.

South Panola got on the board with 2:22 of the first quarter on Anderrious Flowers six-yard run to make the score 14-6 after the point after was no good. Grenada (9-1) extended its lead to 21-6 on a three yard run with 7:34 remaining in the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, South Panola trimmed the deficit to 21-13 as Jamarcus found his way into the endzone with 9:40 left in the fourth quarter with Wyatt Long booting the PAT.

South Panola out-gained Grenada in total yardage 295-to-292 and held a 19-14 margin in first downs.