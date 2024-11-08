San Francisco vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, November 21 Published 8:03 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The San Francisco Dons (1-0) face the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats

San Francisco Stat Memphis 77.7 Points For 80.5 66.5 Points Against 75.8 48.7% Field Goal % 46.0% 42.8% Opponent Field Goal % 42.8% 35.5% Three Point % 35.1% 33.4% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

San Francisco’s Top Players (2023-24)

Jonathan Mogbo scored 14.2 points per game last season while tacking on 10.2 rebounds.

Marcus Williams collected 3.9 assists per game.

Williams hit 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Mogbo collected 1.6 steals per game. Ndewedo Newbury averaged 1.1 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

David Jones was solid last season with 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Jahvon Quinerly averaged 4.9 assists per game.

Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.5 per game.

Jones averaged 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge collected 1.4 blocks a contest.

