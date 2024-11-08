San Francisco vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, November 21

Published 8:03 am Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

San Francisco vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets - Thursday, November 21

The San Francisco Dons (1-0) face the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

San Francisco vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats

San Francisco Stat Memphis
77.7 Points For 80.5
66.5 Points Against 75.8
48.7% Field Goal % 46.0%
42.8% Opponent Field Goal % 42.8%
35.5% Three Point % 35.1%
33.4% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

San Francisco’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jonathan Mogbo scored 14.2 points per game last season while tacking on 10.2 rebounds.
  • Marcus Williams collected 3.9 assists per game.
  • Williams hit 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
  • Mogbo collected 1.6 steals per game. Ndewedo Newbury averaged 1.1 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • David Jones was solid last season with 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jahvon Quinerly averaged 4.9 assists per game.
  • Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.5 per game.
  • Jones averaged 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge collected 1.4 blocks a contest.

San Francisco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2024 Boise State War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/13/2024 Long Beach State War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/16/2024 Chicago State War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/21/2024 Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ Chase Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/25/2024 Clemson Ocean Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/1/2024 Mercyhurst War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Missouri W 83-75 FedExForum
11/9/2024 @ UNLV Thomas & Mack Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/15/2024 Ohio FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/21/2024 San Francisco Watch this game on ESPN+ Chase Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/25/2024 UConn Lahaina Civic Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

