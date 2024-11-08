San Francisco vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, November 21
Published 8:03 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The San Francisco Dons (1-0) face the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024 airing on ESPN+.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
San Francisco vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
San Francisco vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats
|San Francisco
|Stat
|Memphis
|77.7
|Points For
|80.5
|66.5
|Points Against
|75.8
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|42.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.8%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
|33.4%
|Opponent Three Point %
|34.0%
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
San Francisco’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Jonathan Mogbo scored 14.2 points per game last season while tacking on 10.2 rebounds.
- Marcus Williams collected 3.9 assists per game.
- Williams hit 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Mogbo collected 1.6 steals per game. Ndewedo Newbury averaged 1.1 blocks a game.
Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)
- David Jones was solid last season with 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Jahvon Quinerly averaged 4.9 assists per game.
- Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.5 per game.
- Jones averaged 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge collected 1.4 blocks a contest.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|Boise State
|–
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/13/2024
|Long Beach State
|–
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/16/2024
|Chicago State
|–
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/21/2024
|Memphis
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Chase Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/25/2024
|Clemson
|–
|Ocean Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/1/2024
|Mercyhurst
|–
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Missouri
|W 83-75
|FedExForum
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|–
|Thomas & Mack Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Chase Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.