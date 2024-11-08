Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today – November 9
Published 9:42 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
As they get ready to take on the Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) on Saturday, November 9 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-9-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Colton Sissons
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sean Durzi
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|John Marino
|D
|Out
|Back
Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has conceded 50 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the league.
Utah Hockey Club Season Insights
- With 41 goals (2.9 per game), the Utah Hockey Club have the NHL’s 16th-ranked offense.
- Utah has given up 47 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.
- Their -6 goal differential is 19th in the league.
Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-157)
|Utah Hockey Club (+132)
|6.5
