Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today – November 9

Published 9:42 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today - November 9

As they get ready to take on the Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) on Saturday, November 9 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-9-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body
Colton Sissons C Questionable Upper Body

Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sean Durzi D Out Upper Body
John Marino D Out Back

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Nashville has conceded 50 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
  • Their goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the league.

Utah Hockey Club Season Insights

  • With 41 goals (2.9 per game), the Utah Hockey Club have the NHL’s 16th-ranked offense.
  • Utah has given up 47 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.
  • Their -6 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-157) Utah Hockey Club (+132) 6.5

