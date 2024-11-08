November 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:34 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals hit the ice for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Friday.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Friday’s NHL action.
How to Watch November 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Detroit Red Wings @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Washington Capitals
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.