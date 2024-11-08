NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 9 Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Chicago Bulls versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to see on a Saturday NBA slate that features a lot of competitive contests.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Spurs -6.5

Spurs -6.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 17.1 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 17.1 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)

Over (219.1 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW

NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Cavaliers -12.5

Cavaliers -12.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)

Over (230.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH

NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks -2.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.9 total projected points)

Over (235.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers -7.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 12.6 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 12.6 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)

Over (229.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC

NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.