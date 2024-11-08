NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 9
Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
The Chicago Bulls versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to see on a Saturday NBA slate that features a lot of competitive contests.
Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 9
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Spurs -6.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 17.1 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Cavaliers -12.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Hawks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 12.6 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
