NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 9

Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Chicago Bulls versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to see on a Saturday NBA slate that features a lot of competitive contests.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

  • Spread: Spurs -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 17.1 points)
  • Total: 223.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Spread: Cavaliers -12.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Spread: Hawks -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
  • Total: 237.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (235.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Spread: Clippers -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 12.6 points)
  • Total: 226.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

