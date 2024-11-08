NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Wizards Picks for November 8 Published 6:07 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The Washington Wizards (2-4) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) at FedExForum on Friday, November 8, 2024. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

If you hope to make an informed wager on Friday’s game, discover the best bets available below (based on our computer predictions).

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: MNMT and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Best Bets

Santi Aldama Over 13.5 PTS

Friday’s over/under for Santi Aldama is 13.5. That is 0.9 more than his season average.

Aldama has had 10 chances to hit the over on a point prop this season and came through three times.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s sixth-ranked scoring team (118.7 points per game), while the Wizards are 29th defensively in terms of points conceded per game (123.2).

Memphis has a 4-0 record when finishing with more points than 123.2.

Jordan Poole Over 23.5 PTS

The 23.5-point prop total for Jordan Poole on Friday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.5.

This season Poole is 4-for-7 at scoring more than the over/under set for him in terms of points.

The 15th-ranked scoring NBA team (113.7 points per game) is Washington, while Memphis ranks 18th in the league defensively (114.9 conceded per game).

Washington has put together a 2-1 record when it scores more than 114.9 points.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 7.5)

Against the spread, Memphis is 4-5-0 this season.

Washington has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Wizards have one win ATS (1-4) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Over (231.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in five of nine games this season.

Wizards games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in four of six outings.

The average point total in Memphis’ games this year is 227.2, 4.3 more than this matchup’s over/under.

The average over/under for Washington’s contests this season is 231, 0.5 more points than this game’s point total.

The Wizards are the NBA’s 30th-highest scoring team this season compared to the third-ranked Grizzlies.

This outing features the league’s top-ranked (Wizards) and 26th-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-300)

The Grizzlies have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won three of those games.

The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

