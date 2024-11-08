How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9

Published 8:49 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 9

Ranked teams are on the Saturday college basketball schedule for three games, including the Cal Poly Mustangs taking on the USC Trojans.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

SE Louisiana Lions at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Niagara Purple Eagles at No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers

Cal Poly Mustangs at No. 3 USC Trojans

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 9

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 9

Where to Watch Titans vs. Chargers on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 10

Where to Watch Titans vs. Chargers on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 10

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow