How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Published 12:50 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will take the court in four games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Summit League Network

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at No. 17 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 9

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

