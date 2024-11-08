How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8 Published 12:50 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court in four games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at No. 17 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

