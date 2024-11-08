How to Watch the NBA Today, November 9
The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers take the court in one of four exciting games on the NBA slate today.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.
Watch the NBA Today – November 9
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
