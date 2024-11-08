How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published 4:06 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The Washington Wizards (2-4) battle the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) at FedExForum on November 8, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 49% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 47% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 21st.
- The 118.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 4.5 fewer points than the Wizards allow (123.2).
- Memphis is 4-0 when scoring more than 123.2 points.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Washington has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 20th.
- The Wizards put up an average of 113.7 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Washington is 2-1.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 121.2 points per game, compared to 115.5 per game away from home.
- Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, allowing 113.8 points per game, compared to 116.3 away from home.
- The Grizzlies are making 12 threes per game, which is 0.2 more than they’re averaging on the road (11.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.1% at home and 36.2% when playing on the road.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Wizards scored 112.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 114.7.
- The Wizards conceded fewer points at home (121.9 per game) than away (124.2) last season.
- At home, the Wizards made 12 treys per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged away (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.9%) as well.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Desmond Bane
|Out
|Oblique
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Hip
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Saddiq Bey
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Out
|Thumb
|Kyle Kuzma
|Out
|Groin
|Marvin Bagley III
|Questionable
|Illness