How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8 Published 4:06 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The Washington Wizards (2-4) battle the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) at FedExForum on November 8, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 49% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 47% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 21st.

The 118.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 4.5 fewer points than the Wizards allow (123.2).

Memphis is 4-0 when scoring more than 123.2 points.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Washington has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 20th.

The Wizards put up an average of 113.7 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Washington is 2-1.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 121.2 points per game, compared to 115.5 per game away from home.

Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, allowing 113.8 points per game, compared to 116.3 away from home.

The Grizzlies are making 12 threes per game, which is 0.2 more than they’re averaging on the road (11.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.1% at home and 36.2% when playing on the road.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Wizards scored 112.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 114.7.

The Wizards conceded fewer points at home (121.9 per game) than away (124.2) last season.

At home, the Wizards made 12 treys per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged away (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.9%) as well.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Desmond Bane Out Oblique Vince Williams Jr. Out Leg Marcus Smart Out Ankle Cam Spencer Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot John Konchar Questionable Quadricep Ja Morant Out Hip

Wizards Injuries