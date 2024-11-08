How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Published 11:49 am Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

The Virginia Cavaliers versus the Oklahoma Sooners is one of five games on the Friday college basketball schedule that features an SEC team in action.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Houston Cougars at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

