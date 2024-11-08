How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8 Published 8:43 am Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday’s college basketball slate includes seven games featuring SEC teams on the court. Among those contests is the Georgia State Panthers taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Grambling Tigers at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia State Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 19 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Howard Bison at Missouri Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.