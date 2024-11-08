How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream – November 8 Published 7:01 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The Grambling Tigers (1-0) take on the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

In games Ole Miss shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.

The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 327th.

Last year, the Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 69.6 the Tigers gave up.

Ole Miss had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 44.0% from the field, equal to what the Rebels’ opponents shot last season.

Last season, Grambling had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.0% from the field.

The Tigers were the 327th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 191st.

The Tigers scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.9 the Rebels allowed.

When Grambling gave up fewer than 74.9 points last season, it went 17-5.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Rebels gave up 71.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 76.9.

Ole Miss sunk 7.6 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (6.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Grambling put up 72.6 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).

In 2023-24, the Tigers gave up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (73.8).

At home, Grambling made 4.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (5.0). Grambling’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.3%) than away (33.5%) too.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 LIU W 90-60 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/8/2024 Grambling – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/12/2024 South Alabama – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/16/2024 Colorado State – Landers Center

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Southern University at New Orleans W 92-42 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center 11/8/2024 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/11/2024 @ Florida – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 11/21/2024 @ New Mexico – The Pit

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.