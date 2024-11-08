How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream – November 8
Published 7:01 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The Grambling Tigers (1-0) take on the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Ole Miss vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- In games Ole Miss shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.
- The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 327th.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 69.6 the Tigers gave up.
- Ole Miss had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.
Grambling Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 44.0% from the field, equal to what the Rebels’ opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Grambling had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.0% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 327th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 191st.
- The Tigers scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.9 the Rebels allowed.
- When Grambling gave up fewer than 74.9 points last season, it went 17-5.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Rebels gave up 71.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 76.9.
- Ole Miss sunk 7.6 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (6.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Grambling put up 72.6 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).
- In 2023-24, the Tigers gave up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (73.8).
- At home, Grambling made 4.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (5.0). Grambling’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.3%) than away (33.5%) too.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|W 90-60
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|–
|Landers Center
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 92-42
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/8/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/11/2024
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|11/21/2024
|@ New Mexico
|–
|The Pit
