How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Friday’s college basketball slate includes three games featuring AAC teams on the court. Among those games is the South Florida Bulls taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

Today’s AAC Games

Monmouth Hawks at Temple Owls

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Bulls at Charleston (SC) Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

UL Monroe Warhawks at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

