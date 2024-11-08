College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 8
Published 12:48 am Friday, November 8, 2024
Friday’s college basketball slate in the SEC has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Scroll down for all our picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Grambling +21.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Grambling Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 15.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -21.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Carolina -17.5 vs. South Carolina State
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 20.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina -17.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Georgia State +21.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -21.5
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Texas A&M-Commerce +31.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 10.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -31.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Arkansas State +22.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -22.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Houston Christian +32.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 30.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -32.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Missouri -18.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Howard Bison at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 19 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -18.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.