College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 9 Published 8:49 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

There is a lot to be excited about on Saturday in AAC play, including a Charlotte 49ers taking on the Utah State Aggies. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, scroll down.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: UAPB +19.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 12.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulsa by 12.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulsa -19.5

Tulsa -19.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +13.5 vs. Utah State

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Utah State Aggies

Charlotte 49ers at Utah State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Utah State by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Utah State -13.5

Utah State -13.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Coastal Carolina +12.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at East Carolina Pirates

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 10.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 10.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -12.5

East Carolina -12.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UNLV +1.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at UNLV Rebels

Memphis Tigers at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UNLV by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice +9.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Rice Owls

Florida State Seminoles vs. Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 5.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 5.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida State -9.5

Florida State -9.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Wichita State -11.5 vs. Montana State

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats at Wichita State Shockers

Montana State Bobcats at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 16.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 16.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -11.5

Wichita State -11.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.