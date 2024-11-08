College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 8 Published 12:48 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The South Florida Bulls versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars is one of many compelling options on Friday in AAC action. To assist you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. Monmouth

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Temple Owls

Monmouth Hawks vs. Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 12.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 12.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -2.5

Temple -2.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Charleston (SC) -3.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charleston (SC) Cougars

South Florida Bulls at Charleston (SC) Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Charleston (SC) by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Charleston (SC) by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Charleston (SC) -3.5

Charleston (SC) -3.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: FloHoops

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulane -9.5 vs. UL Monroe

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Tulane Green Wave

UL Monroe Warhawks at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 11.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 11.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -9.5

Tulane -9.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.