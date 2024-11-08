College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 8

Published 12:48 am Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

The South Florida Bulls versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars is one of many compelling options on Friday in AAC action. To assist you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. Monmouth

  • Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Temple Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 12.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Temple -2.5
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Charleston (SC) -3.5 vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charleston (SC) Cougars
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Charleston (SC) by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Charleston (SC) -3.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 8
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

Pick: Tulane -9.5 vs. UL Monroe

  • Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 11.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -9.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

