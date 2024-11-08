College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 8
Published 12:48 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The South Florida Bulls versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars is one of many compelling options on Friday in AAC action. To assist you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. Monmouth
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 12.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple -2.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Charleston (SC) -3.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Charleston (SC) by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) -3.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Pick: Tulane -9.5 vs. UL Monroe
- Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 11.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulane -9.5
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.