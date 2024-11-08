Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Chargers Game – Week 10 Published 6:39 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Best bets are available for when the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) host the Tennessee Titans (2-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Chargers Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

The Chargers are the bet in this game. They’re favored by 12.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.6 to 7.5).

The Chargers have a 78.9% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chargers have won five of the six games they were favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

The Titans have won one of the five games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chargers (-7.5)

Chargers (-7.5) The Chargers have put together a record of 5-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-7-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread when it is at least 7.5-point underdogs (0-2).

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (39)

Under (39) The two teams average a combined 1.6 fewer points per game (37.4) than this matchup’s over/under of 39 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 39.2 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s total of 39 points.

One of the Chargers’ eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).

In the Titans’ eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.