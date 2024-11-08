AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024 Published 5:56 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The Week 11 college football slate includes six games with AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina

AAC Scores | Week 11

East Carolina 49 – Florida Atlantic 14

East Carolina covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

East Carolina Top Performers

Passing: Katin Houser (17-for-22, 343 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Katin Houser (17-for-22, 343 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jhari Patterson (3 ATT, 61 YDS)

Jhari Patterson (3 ATT, 61 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Smith (4 TAR, 3 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida Atlantic Top Performers

Passing: Kasen Weisman (20-for-35, 188 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Kasen Weisman (20-for-35, 188 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Weisman (6 ATT, 41 YDS)

Weisman (6 ATT, 41 YDS) Receiving: Jabari Smith, Jr. (8 TAR, 5 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Atlantic East Carolina 399 Total Yards 581 262 Passing Yards 343 137 Rushing Yards 238 2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 11 AAC Schedule

Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Friday, Nov. 8 Game Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Navy Midshipmen at South Florida Bulls

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

UConn Huskies at UAB Blazers

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

No. 18 Army Black Knights at North Texas Mean Green

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: DATCU Stadium

DATCU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

