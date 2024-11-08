AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024
Published 5:56 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The Week 11 college football slate includes six games with AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina
AAC Scores | Week 11
East Carolina 49 – Florida Atlantic 14
East Carolina covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.
East Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Katin Houser (17-for-22, 343 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jhari Patterson (3 ATT, 61 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Smith (4 TAR, 3 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)
Florida Atlantic Top Performers
- Passing: Kasen Weisman (20-for-35, 188 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Weisman (6 ATT, 41 YDS)
- Receiving: Jabari Smith, Jr. (8 TAR, 5 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Florida Atlantic
|East Carolina
|399
|Total Yards
|581
|262
|Passing Yards
|343
|137
|Rushing Yards
|238
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 11 AAC Schedule
Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Nov. 8
- Game Location: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Navy Midshipmen at South Florida Bulls
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UConn Huskies at UAB Blazers
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 18 Army Black Knights at North Texas Mean Green
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Denton, Texas
- Venue: DATCU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
