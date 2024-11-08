AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024

Published 5:56 am Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive



The Week 11 college football slate includes six games with AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina

AAC Scores | Week 11

East Carolina 49 – Florida Atlantic 14

East Carolina covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

East Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Katin Houser (17-for-22, 343 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jhari Patterson (3 ATT, 61 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Smith (4 TAR, 3 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida Atlantic Top Performers

  • Passing: Kasen Weisman (20-for-35, 188 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Weisman (6 ATT, 41 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jabari Smith, Jr. (8 TAR, 5 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Atlantic East Carolina
399 Total Yards 581
262 Passing Yards 343
137 Rushing Yards 238
2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 11 AAC Schedule

Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Nov. 8
  • Game Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Navy Midshipmen at South Florida Bulls

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UConn Huskies at UAB Blazers

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 18 Army Black Knights at North Texas Mean Green

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Denton, Texas
  • Venue: DATCU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

