Where to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 8 Published 10:48 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

Star runner Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (7-2) face the Rice Owls (3-6) on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. Rice Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 833 YDS / 14 TD / 92.6 YPG / 5.6 YPC

39 REC / 227 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 25.2 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 2,532 YDS (64.6%) / 16 TD / 5 INT

93 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.3 RUSH YPG DeMeer Blankumsee WR 34 REC / 477 YDS / 5 TD / 53 YPG Roc Taylor WR 46 REC / 658 YDS / 2 TD / 73.1 YPG Chandler Martin LB 67 TKL / 9 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT Elijah Herring LB 42 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Greg Rubin DB 50 TKL / 3 TFL William Whitlow Jr. DL 19 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7 10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28 11/2/2024 at UTSA L 44-36 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Rice Key Players

Name Position Stats Dean Connors RB 623 YDS / 8 TD / 69.2 YPG / 5.6 YPC

48 REC / 316 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 35.1 REC YPG E.J. Warner QB 1,812 YDS (61.9%) / 11 TD / 10 INT

5 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 0.6 RUSH YPG Matt Sykes WR 49 REC / 582 YDS / 4 TD / 64.7 YPG Kobie Campbell WR 22 REC / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 29 YPG Ty Anthony Morris LB 41 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Charles Looes DL 33 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK Josh Pearcy LB 27 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK Gabe Taylor DB 30 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Rice Schedule