Where to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 8

Published 10:48 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Star runner Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (7-2) face the Rice Owls (3-6) on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Memphis vs. Rice Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024
  • Game time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 833 YDS / 14 TD / 92.6 YPG / 5.6 YPC
39 REC / 227 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 25.2 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 2,532 YDS (64.6%) / 16 TD / 5 INT
93 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.3 RUSH YPG
DeMeer Blankumsee WR 34 REC / 477 YDS / 5 TD / 53 YPG
Roc Taylor WR 46 REC / 658 YDS / 2 TD / 73.1 YPG
Chandler Martin LB 67 TKL / 9 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
Elijah Herring LB 42 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Greg Rubin DB 50 TKL / 3 TFL
William Whitlow Jr. DL 19 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7
10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28
11/2/2024 at UTSA L 44-36
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Rice Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dean Connors RB 623 YDS / 8 TD / 69.2 YPG / 5.6 YPC
48 REC / 316 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 35.1 REC YPG
E.J. Warner QB 1,812 YDS (61.9%) / 11 TD / 10 INT
5 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 0.6 RUSH YPG
Matt Sykes WR 49 REC / 582 YDS / 4 TD / 64.7 YPG
Kobie Campbell WR 22 REC / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 29 YPG
Ty Anthony Morris LB 41 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Charles Looes DL 33 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Josh Pearcy LB 27 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Gabe Taylor DB 30 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT

Rice Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Sam Houston L 34-14
9/7/2024 vs. Texas Southern W 69-7
9/14/2024 at Houston L 33-7
9/21/2024 at Army L 37-14
9/28/2024 vs. Charlotte L 21-20
10/12/2024 vs. UTSA W 29-27
10/19/2024 at Tulane L 24-10
10/26/2024 at UConn L 17-10
11/2/2024 vs. Navy W 24-10
11/8/2024 at Memphis
11/23/2024 at UAB
11/30/2024 vs. South Florida

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 7

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 7

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 7

