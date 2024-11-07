Where to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 8
Published 10:48 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
Star runner Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (7-2) face the Rice Owls (3-6) on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Find out how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.
Memphis vs. Rice Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|833 YDS / 14 TD / 92.6 YPG / 5.6 YPC
39 REC / 227 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 25.2 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|2,532 YDS (64.6%) / 16 TD / 5 INT
93 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.3 RUSH YPG
|DeMeer Blankumsee
|WR
|34 REC / 477 YDS / 5 TD / 53 YPG
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|46 REC / 658 YDS / 2 TD / 73.1 YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|67 TKL / 9 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|42 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Greg Rubin
|DB
|50 TKL / 3 TFL
|William Whitlow Jr.
|DL
|19 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 24-7
|10/12/2024
|at South Florida
|W 21-3
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|W 52-44
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|W 33-28
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|L 44-36
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Rice Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dean Connors
|RB
|623 YDS / 8 TD / 69.2 YPG / 5.6 YPC
48 REC / 316 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 35.1 REC YPG
|E.J. Warner
|QB
|1,812 YDS (61.9%) / 11 TD / 10 INT
5 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 0.6 RUSH YPG
|Matt Sykes
|WR
|49 REC / 582 YDS / 4 TD / 64.7 YPG
|Kobie Campbell
|WR
|22 REC / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 29 YPG
|Ty Anthony Morris
|LB
|41 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Charles Looes
|DL
|33 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Josh Pearcy
|LB
|27 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Gabe Taylor
|DB
|30 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Sam Houston
|L 34-14
|9/7/2024
|vs. Texas Southern
|W 69-7
|9/14/2024
|at Houston
|L 33-7
|9/21/2024
|at Army
|L 37-14
|9/28/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|L 21-20
|10/12/2024
|vs. UTSA
|W 29-27
|10/19/2024
|at Tulane
|L 24-10
|10/26/2024
|at UConn
|L 17-10
|11/2/2024
|vs. Navy
|W 24-10
|11/8/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|11/23/2024
|at UAB
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. South Florida
|–