Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 8 Published 7:28 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

A total of 10 games on the Friday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 7 Duke Blue Devils vs. Army Black Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 73, Army 70

Duke 73, Army 70 Projected Favorite: Duke by 3 points

Duke by 3 points Pick ATS: Army (+28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Morehead State Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 90, Morehead State 60

Cincinnati 90, Morehead State 60 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 30 points

Cincinnati by 30 points Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Grambling Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 79, Grambling 63

Ole Miss 79, Grambling 63 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 15.9 points

Ole Miss by 15.9 points Pick ATS: Grambling (+21.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, North Carolina 76

Kansas 79, North Carolina 76 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 3 points

Kansas by 3 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 81, Northern Kentucky 69

Purdue 81, Northern Kentucky 69 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 12 points

Purdue by 12 points Pick ATS: Northern Kentucky (+19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: B1G+

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 78, Texas A&M-Commerce 67

Texas A&M 78, Texas A&M-Commerce 67 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 10.9 points

Texas A&M by 10.9 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M-Commerce (+32.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Arkansas State 78

Alabama 81, Arkansas State 78 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 3 points

Alabama by 3 points Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+22.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 19 Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas 90, Houston Christian 60

Texas 90, Houston Christian 60 Projected Favorite: Texas by 30.2 points

Texas by 30.2 points Pick ATS: Houston Christian (+32.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. George Mason Patriots

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 84, George Mason 64

Marquette 84, George Mason 64 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 19.8 points

Marquette by 19.8 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Al McGuire Center

Al McGuire Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. New Mexico Lobos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 83, New Mexico 72

UCLA 83, New Mexico 72 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 10.4 points

UCLA by 10.4 points Pick ATS: UCLA (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Lee’s Family Forum

Lee’s Family Forum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

