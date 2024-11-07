Titans vs. Chargers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 10
Published 8:45 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
According to sportsbooks, the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 10, 2024 against the Tennessee Titans (2-6). This contest has an over/under of 38.5 points.
Before the Titans square off against the Chargers, here are their betting insights and trends.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-7.5)
|39
|-375
|+300
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-7.5)
|38.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
|Bet365
|Chargers (-7.5)
|39
|-360
|+280
|Bet on this game at bet365
Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Tennessee has one win against the spread this year.
- The Titans have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been four Tennessee games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.
- Los Angeles has gone 5-2-1 ATS this season.
- One of Los Angeles’ eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Calvin Ridley
|–
|–
|–
|–
|58.5 (-114)
|–
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|–
|–
|–
|–
|28.5 (-114)
|–
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20.5 (-114)
|–
Payouts above are for the “over” bet.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.