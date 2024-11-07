Titans vs. Chargers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 10 Published 8:45 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

According to sportsbooks, the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 10, 2024 against the Tennessee Titans (2-6). This contest has an over/under of 38.5 points.

Before the Titans square off against the Chargers, here are their betting insights and trends.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Tennessee has one win against the spread this year.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been four Tennessee games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

Los Angeles has gone 5-2-1 ATS this season.

One of Los Angeles’ eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 58.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 28.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 20.5 (-114) – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.