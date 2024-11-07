Ole Miss vs. Grambling Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 8 Published 11:48 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

Friday’s contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the Grambling Tigers (1-0) facing off at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-63 win for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Grambling projects to cover the 21.5-point spread in its matchup versus Ole Miss. The over/under has been set at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -21.5

Ole Miss -21.5 Point total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -5882, Grambling +1600

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 79, Grambling 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Grambling

Pick ATS: Grambling (+21.5)

Grambling (+21.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

With 74.9 points scored per game and 73.9 points allowed last season, Ole Miss was 134th in the country on offense and 243rd defensively.

Last year, the Rebels were 310th in college basketball in rebounds (29.9 per game) and 230th in rebounds allowed (32.4).

At 15.1 assists per game last season, Ole Miss was 57th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Rebels were 171st in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last year. They were 34th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.8% from downtown last season, Ole Miss was 204th and 190th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Ole Miss attempted 64.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.3% of Ole Miss’ baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Grambling Performance Insights

Grambling scored 67.7 points per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 69.6 points per contest (100th-ranked).

The Tigers grabbed 29.5 rebounds per game (327th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31.0 rebounds per contest (147th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Grambling put up just 9.8 per game (third-worst in college basketball).

The Tigers ranked 276th in college basketball with 12.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Tigers found it difficult to sink three-pointers, ranking 11th-worst in college basketball with 5.1 treys per game. They ranked 190th with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.

Grambling was 94th in college basketball with 6.7 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 240th with a 34.4% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Grambling took 72% two-pointers and 28% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team’s baskets, 78.5% were two-pointers and 21.5% were three-pointers.

