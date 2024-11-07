NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 8 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

In a Friday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Orlando Magic is a game to watch.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 8

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Hawks -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4.0 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 4.0 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)

Over (226.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)

Over (233.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics -13.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and YES

NBCS-BOS and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Mavericks -2.5

Mavericks -2.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.4 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.4 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)

Over (223.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA

ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers -4.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

NBCS-BA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI

MSG and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Thunder -8.5

Thunder -8.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)

Over (217.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK

SCHN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

KATU and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSUN

ALT and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

NBCS-CA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.