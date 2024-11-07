NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 8
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
In a Friday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Orlando Magic is a game to watch.
Explore our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 8
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Hawks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Celtics -13.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Mavericks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.4 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Cavaliers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Thunder -8.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.