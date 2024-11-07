NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 8

Published 9:26 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 8

In a Friday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Orlando Magic is a game to watch.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 8

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Spread: Hawks -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
  • Total: 226.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Pacers -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
  • Total: 234.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Spread: Celtics -13.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)
  • Total: 226.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Spread: Mavericks -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.4 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Spread: Cavaliers -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

  • Spread: Thunder -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
  • Total: 219.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, November 7

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 7

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 7

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 7

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 7

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 7

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 7

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow