Memphis vs. Rice Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Friday, Nov. 8 Published 3:57 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Memphis Tigers should win their matchup versus the Rice Owls at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 8, based on our computer model. If you’re seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Memphis vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-9) Under (52.5) Memphis 32, Rice 19

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

The Tigers have a 77.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Tigers have beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Memphis has 1-4 ATS when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

The Tigers have seen four of its eight games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 52.5 points, 5.7 fewer than the average total in this season’s Memphis contests.

Rice Betting Info (2024)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 27.0% chance to win.

The Owls are 4-5-0 ATS this year.

Rice is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.

The Owls have hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Rice this season is 3.8 points less than this game’s over/under.

Tigers vs. Owls 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 34.2 23.4 34 8 32 34 Rice 21.9 23.3 34.3 20.7 10.5 35

