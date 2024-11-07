How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 7 Published 3:45 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Thursday college basketball schedule includes one game with a ranked team in action. That matchup? The the Jacksonville Dolphins playing the Florida Gators.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

