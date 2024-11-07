How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 7 Published 7:47 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) play the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Mississippi State 2023-24 Stats

The Bulldogs had a +345 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They put up 75.6 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and allowed 65.8 per outing to rank 214th in college basketball.

On the glass, Mississippi State was 20th-best in the country in rebounds (37.1 per game) last season. It was 131st in rebounds conceded (30.9 per game).

Mississippi State was 89th in college basketball in turnovers per game (13.6) and 264th in turnovers forced (13.7) last season.

The Bulldogs hit 6.1 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 6.5. They shot 35.0% from deep, and their opponents shot 31.2%.

The Bulldogs ranked 38th in college basketball averaging 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 154th, allowing 79.7 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season (scoring 67.6 points per game to rank 134th in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball) and had a -51 scoring differential overall.

Memphis pulled down 35.1 rebounds per game (64th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 33.5 rebounds per contest (254th-ranked).

With 19.3 forced turnovers per game, Memphis ranked 20th-best in college basketball. It ranked 222nd in college basketball by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers hit 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 5.5 (205th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 3.9.

The Tigers ranked 250th in college basketball by averaging 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 131st in college basketball, allowing 79.0 points per 100 possessions.

Mississippi State’s Top Players (2023-24)

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerkaila Jordan 35 16.2 5.9 2.3 2.1 0.7 1.1 Jessika Carter 32 14.9 9.8 1.1 0.7 1.7 0.0 Erynn Barnum 33 9.5 5.6 1.2 0.6 0.5 0.2 Lauren Park-Lane 35 9.2 2.8 6.0 0.8 0.0 0.9 Debreasha Powe 34 8.9 3.3 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.9

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2.0 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.9

Mississippi State’s Upcoming Schedule

November 7 vs. Memphis at 7:30 PM ET

November 10 vs. Alcorn State at 5:30 PM ET

November 13 vs. Alabama State at 12:00 PM ET

November 17 vs. Chattanooga at 3:00 PM ET

November 20 vs. Mercer at 7:30 PM ET

November 24 vs. Jacksonville at 3:30 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

November 7 at Mississippi State at 7:30 PM ET

November 10 vs. Samford at 3:00 PM ET

November 13 at Ball State at 6:30 PM ET

November 19 vs. SE Louisiana at 8:00 PM ET

November 23 vs. Murray State at 3:00 PM ET

December 1 at East Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

