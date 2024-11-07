How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 7 Published 4:43 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

Just a single AAC game is on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles taking on the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at UAB Blazers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.