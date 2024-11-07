Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – November 8

Published 5:40 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - November 8

As they gear up to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) on Friday, November 8 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Washington Wizards (2-4) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed six injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Grizzlies came out on top in their last matchup 131-114 against the Lakers on Wednesday. Ja Morant totaled 20 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.

The Wizards’ most recent game on Monday ended in a 125-112 loss to the Warriors. Jordan Poole scored 24 points in the Wizards’ loss, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Desmond Bane SG Out Oblique 18.8 5.4 2.8
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg
Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 5.6 2.2 2.8
Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot
John Konchar SG Questionable Quadricep 5 4.7 1

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Kyle Kuzma PF Questionable Groin 17 7 3.7
Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee
Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Thumb
Marvin Bagley III PF Questionable Illness 4.2 3.2 0.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 7

Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 7

Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 6

Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 6

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 6

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – November 6

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 4

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – November 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow