Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – November 8 Published 5:40 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

As they gear up to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) on Friday, November 8 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Washington Wizards (2-4) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed six injured players.

The Grizzlies came out on top in their last matchup 131-114 against the Lakers on Wednesday. Ja Morant totaled 20 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.

The Wizards’ most recent game on Monday ended in a 125-112 loss to the Warriors. Jordan Poole scored 24 points in the Wizards’ loss, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Desmond Bane SG Out Oblique 18.8 5.4 2.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 5.6 2.2 2.8 Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot John Konchar SG Questionable Quadricep 5 4.7 1

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Kuzma PF Questionable Groin 17 7 3.7 Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Thumb Marvin Bagley III PF Questionable Illness 4.2 3.2 0.2

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

