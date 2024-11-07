Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – November 8
Published 5:40 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
As they gear up to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) on Friday, November 8 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Washington Wizards (2-4) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed six injured players.
The Grizzlies came out on top in their last matchup 131-114 against the Lakers on Wednesday. Ja Morant totaled 20 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.
The Wizards’ most recent game on Monday ended in a 125-112 loss to the Warriors. Jordan Poole scored 24 points in the Wizards’ loss, leading the team.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Out
|Oblique
|18.8
|5.4
|2.8
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.6
|2.2
|2.8
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|5
|4.7
|1
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Questionable
|Groin
|17
|7
|3.7
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Out
|Thumb
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|4.2
|3.2
|0.2
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: MNMT and FDSSE
