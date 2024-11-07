Grizzlies vs. 76ers Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 20
Published 5:14 am Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. 76ers 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|76ers
|118.7
|Points Avg.
|107.1
|114.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.7
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|43.5%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|32.5%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Ja Morant’s statline this season includes 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- Santi Aldama is responsible for 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Jay Huff hits 2.0 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. records 1.1 steals per game. Huff collects 1.2 blocks a contest.
76ers’ Top Players
- The 76ers go-to guy, Tyrese Maxey, leads active 76ers players in both scoring (27.6 points per game) and assists (3.9 assists per game).
- This season, Andre Drummond has a statline that includes 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Maxey hits 3.1 treys per game.
- The 76ers’ defensive effort gets a lift from Drummond’s 1.6 steals and Kenyon Martin Jr.’s 0.7 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/10
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/19
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/20
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/1
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
76ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/10
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/13
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/15
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/24
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|12/3
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
