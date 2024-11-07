Grizzlies vs. 76ers Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 20

Published 5:14 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. 76ers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies 76ers
118.7 Points Avg. 107.1
114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115.7
49.0% Field Goal % 43.5%
36.1% Three Point % 32.5%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Ja Morant’s statline this season includes 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
  • Santi Aldama is responsible for 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Jay Huff hits 2.0 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. records 1.1 steals per game. Huff collects 1.2 blocks a contest.

76ers’ Top Players

  • The 76ers go-to guy, Tyrese Maxey, leads active 76ers players in both scoring (27.6 points per game) and assists (3.9 assists per game).
  • This season, Andre Drummond has a statline that includes 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Maxey hits 3.1 treys per game.
  • The 76ers’ defensive effort gets a lift from Drummond’s 1.6 steals and Kenyon Martin Jr.’s 0.7 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/10 Trail Blazers Away
11/13 Lakers Away
11/15 Warriors Away
11/17 Nuggets Home
11/19 Nuggets Home
11/20 76ers Home
11/23 Bulls Away
11/25 Trail Blazers Home
11/27 Pistons Home
11/29 Pelicans Home
12/1 Pacers Home

76ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/10 Hornets Home
11/12 Knicks Home
11/13 Cavaliers Home
11/15 Magic Away
11/18 Heat Away
11/20 Grizzlies Away
11/22 Nets Home
11/24 Clippers Home
11/27 Rockets Home
11/30 Pistons Away
12/3 Hornets Away

