Grizzlies vs. 76ers Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 20 Published 5:14 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE

NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. 76ers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies 76ers 118.7 Points Avg. 107.1 114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115.7 49.0% Field Goal % 43.5% 36.1% Three Point % 32.5%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Ja Morant’s statline this season includes 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

Santi Aldama is responsible for 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Jay Huff hits 2.0 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. records 1.1 steals per game. Huff collects 1.2 blocks a contest.

76ers’ Top Players

The 76ers go-to guy, Tyrese Maxey, leads active 76ers players in both scoring (27.6 points per game) and assists (3.9 assists per game).

This season, Andre Drummond has a statline that includes 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Maxey hits 3.1 treys per game.

The 76ers’ defensive effort gets a lift from Drummond’s 1.6 steals and Kenyon Martin Jr.’s 0.7 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/10 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/13 Lakers – Away – 11/15 Warriors – Away – 11/17 Nuggets – Home – 11/19 Nuggets – Home – 11/20 76ers – Home – 11/23 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/27 Pistons – Home – 11/29 Pelicans – Home – 12/1 Pacers – Home –

76ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/10 Hornets – Home – 11/12 Knicks – Home – 11/13 Cavaliers – Home – 11/15 Magic – Away – 11/18 Heat – Away – 11/20 Grizzlies – Away – 11/22 Nets – Home – 11/24 Clippers – Home – 11/27 Rockets – Home – 11/30 Pistons – Away – 12/3 Hornets – Away –

