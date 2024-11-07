College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 7 Published 12:49 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles versus the UAB Blazers is one of many compelling options on Thursday in AAC hoops. To assist you, we’re offering picks against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Southern Miss +14 vs. UAB

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at UAB Blazers

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: Southern Miss by 8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Southern Miss by 8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -14

UAB -14 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 7

November 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.