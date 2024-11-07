Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on November 7 Published 5:30 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

When the Florida Panthers meet the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Sam Reinhart and Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Panthers vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 7

Players to Watch

Panthers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sam Reinhart 13 10 11 21 Sam Bennett 13 8 5 13 Anton Lundell 13 6 7 13 Aleksander Barkov Jr. 5 2 6 8 Carter Verhaeghe 13 2 6 8 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 13 6 4 10 Ryan O’Reilly 13 3 7 10 Jonathan Marchessault 13 2 5 7 Gustav Nyquist 13 4 3 7 Roman Josi 13 1 6 7

Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Panthers offense’s 48 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.

Florida ranks 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (41 total) in league play.

The Panthers’ offense ranks seventh the league with a 25.71% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (31 total goals, 2.4 per game).

Nashville has conceded 3.4 goals per game, and 44 total, which ranks 22nd among all league teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.93%) ranks 13th in the league.

