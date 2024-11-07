Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on November 7
Published 5:30 am Thursday, November 7, 2024
When the Florida Panthers meet the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Sam Reinhart and Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch.
Panthers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-188)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Panthers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Sam Reinhart
|13
|10
|11
|21
|Sam Bennett
|13
|8
|5
|13
|Anton Lundell
|13
|6
|7
|13
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Carter Verhaeghe
|13
|2
|6
|8
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|13
|6
|4
|10
|Ryan O’Reilly
|13
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|13
|2
|5
|7
|Gustav Nyquist
|13
|4
|3
|7
|Roman Josi
|13
|1
|6
|7
Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Panthers offense’s 48 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.
- Florida ranks 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (41 total) in league play.
- The Panthers’ offense ranks seventh the league with a 25.71% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (31 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- Nashville has conceded 3.4 goals per game, and 44 total, which ranks 22nd among all league teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.93%) ranks 13th in the league.
