Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 7
Published 12:19 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Stony Brook Seawolves and Central Michigan Chippewas take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Thursday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +30.5 vs. SMU
- Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: SMU by 29.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SMU (-30.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Southern +27.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Iowa by 27.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-27.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Jacksonville State +1.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Air Force by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Air Force (-1.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +23.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Loyola Chicago by 22.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Jacksonville +23.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Gators
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Florida by 21.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-23.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -6.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wake Forest -26.5 vs. N.C. A&T
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 29 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stetson -4.5 vs. Omaha
- Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Stetson by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stetson (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Central Arkansas +28.5 vs. Utah
- Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears at Utah Utes
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Utah by 25.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah (-28.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Niagara +27.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Niagara Purple Eagles at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 24 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-27.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
