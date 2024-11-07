Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 8
Published 8:18 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday, the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils hit the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium, one of the 10 games our computer model suggested in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Texas A&M-Commerce +32.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Texas A&M by 10.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-32.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Houston Christian +32.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Texas by 30.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-32.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: IUPUI +31.5 vs. Xavier
- Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 31 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-31.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Northwestern State +33.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 25.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-33.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +30.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 27.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-30.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne +10.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at UCF Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: UCF by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCF (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bowling Green +4.5 vs. Davidson
- Matchup: Davidson Wildcats at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Davidson by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Davidson (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: George Washington -13.5 vs. Hampton
- Matchup: Hampton Pirates at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 13.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Samford -1.5 vs. Cornell
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Samford by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Samford (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Missouri -18.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Howard Bison at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Missouri by 19 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri (-18.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
