Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Steven Stamkos to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Stamkos averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 5-2 10/17/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:04 Home L 4-2

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

