Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?
Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|16:47
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:32
|Home
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
